Rainbows, fairies and godmothers in Grangemouth

There was a popular new addition to this year’s Grangemouth Children’s Day and – as you can see in our video – it certainly brought plenty of colour to local streets.

The fairy and godmother arches came from the town’s four primary schools, Beancross, Bowhouse, Moray and Sacred Heart.

Beancross also worked hard to create a movie theme for the school and their posters are included in the video.

Apologies to anyone with an arch not included in the video – our intrepid video crew was up well past their bedtime to collect the footage they did manage to capture.