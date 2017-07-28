Rain fails to dampen the Highland spirit

Competitors and visitors didn’t let the rain stop their enjoyment of Airth Highland Games last weekend.

Despite the downpour which persisted for most of Saturday, all the usual events took place, including the chieftain’s parade through the village.

Led by Alloa and Bowmar pipe band, it made its way to the North Green where the competitions were already underway.

Chieftain for the 146th Airth Highland Games was Jim Sneddon. The manager of William Scott’s funeral services in Falkirk has a close connection with the area: his company has been a sponsor of the event for a considerable time and his father was a postman in Airth for 40 years.

Following the welcome from the chieftain, visitors were entertained by the hotly contested track events, the strength events and the pipe band.

Then it was time to see who could lift and carry the Smiddy Stane the furthest, along with the tug-of-war.

Visitors came from far and wide – solo piper competitor David Barrett had journeyed all the way from Washington DC.

The day was rounded off with the presentation of prizes, including to the many young highland dancers who had also competed in the British Open championship.

Now everyone is looking forward to the 147th games which will take place on July 28, 2018 – when hopefully the sun will shine.