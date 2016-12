Christmas doesn’t just have to be for us humans - sometimes our furry friends get in on the action too!

We were inundated with pics of your festive pets, from wannabe Reindeer pooches to very hairy Santas and Elves!

Little Jasper is all ready for Christmas! Submitted by Angela Haughie.

Whether the animlas featured were completely willing to embrace their inner Christmas is a different story, but these photos definitely cheered us up.

Enjoy!