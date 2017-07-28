Pet of the Week: Montana

Montana is in the care of the Scottish SPCA, having arrived as a stray.

Sadly no owner has come forward to claim her so she is now looking out for her loving forever home.

She is a very timid young girl who found cattery life a bit daunting at first.

She likes to take things slow, she can seem quite unsure of things at first but she certainly doesn’t take long to come round.

She likes to be petted, but is not very keen on being lifted and would be best suited to a quiet household without young children.

If you can offer her the loving home she deserves contact the SSPCA on 03000 999 999.