Pet of the Week: Brodie the collie

Five-year-old collie Brodie hopes he will be able to pack his wee doggy bag and vacate his temporary digs at West Calder Dogs. The lovable canine’s Christmas wish is to move in with an owner who will show him love and affection.

Brodie is house trained and is happy to be left at home for a few hours – he also travels well in the car and loves nothing more than going for long drives. He walks nicely on lead and loves to explore and his favourite game to play is fetch.

If you can offer Brodie or any of the other 50 dogs a home, please contact the centre direct on 01506 873459.