Pamper session at Bo’ness Academy

Salon Services students from Forth Valley College were at Bo’ness Academy recently to inspire and inform pupils about beauty therapy and hair care techniques.

Six City and Guilds beauty therapy students, Shazia Ifran, Nicole Walker, Joanne Wallace, Grant McMartin, Emily Greene and Jade Hunter, based at the Falkirk campus, with lecturer Emma Flynn, dropped in to the school’s girls’ nurture group last Tuesday on a mission to boost self-esteem and confidence.

Michele Nicol, pupil support teacher at Bo’ness Academy, said: “Our girls’ nurture group runs once a week and, at present, we have 10 girls who attend.

“Our girls have been identified by primary school or by current teachers as being in need of some additional support in areas such as self-esteem, self-confidence, friendships and social skills.

“The make-up tutorials, hair styling, manicures and the informative chat from the Forth Valley College students on the day were fantastic.”