‘Our mum will be looking down’

Grieving sisters are holding an event to remember their mum and fundraise for cancer charities.

Juliette Carroll lost her battle with the disease on August 25, aged 66.

She had initially been diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago and after treatment was in remission.

Sadly, in June 2016 tests revealed she had ovarian cancer and despite surgery 12 months later doctors told the mum-of-two that there was nothing more they could do.

Now daughters Emma (34) and Lara (30) have decided to do something positive to remember her and are holding a charity fundraiser in The Auld Vic this Saturday, from 8.30pm.

Emma said: “She fought so hard to stay with us that we wanted to do something in her memory that would help others.

“This night will hopefully raise lots of money for Breast Cancer Now and Target Ovarian Cancer. We also hope to raise awareness about these two conditions so perhaps other people won’t have to go through what our mum did.”

The sisters are hosting the Motown Night in the Grahams Road pub, close to the family home in St John’s Avenue where they grew up with their mum and dad Robert (62), an offshore worker.

Emma added: “She had hoped to attend a similar Motown event there but sadly wasn’t well enough to go, so it was the obvious night to hold for her.

“Mum was devoted to her three grandsons, Luca (13), Alan (7) and Bryce (2), and fought with so much love and determination to stay with us.

“It will never make losing our mum any easier but we know that she will be looking down on us with a smile on her face and we are doing this for her.”

Juliette had worked as a checkout operator in Tesco at the Central Retail Park for a number of years and was well-known in the area.

Thanks to her popularity, the family has been inundated with fabulous raffle prizes to help raise as much cash as possible for the worthy causes.

The star prize will be a meal for two in Glasgow, a cocktail masterclass at October and two tickets to see Ed Sheeran at Hampden next June. There are also lots of vouchers for local restaurants, hairdressers and beauty salons.

For tickets call The Auld Vic on (01324) 622747.