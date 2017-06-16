One in five would include their pet in their wedding day

We’ve long been a nation of pet lovers but new research has revealed how much we really value them as one in five (20 per cent) would consider including their pet on their wedding day.

That’s not all either – 18 per cent confessed that they would leave their cat or dog as a beneficiary in their will, while 7 per cent admitted they would consider having them baptised.

The research from MORE TH>N discovered the more bizarre ways pet owners spoil their four legged friends such as celebrating their birthday (45 per cent), giving them presents (77 per cent) and a cake (33 per cent).

Pet owners are even making social media stars out of their furry friends as 8 per cent admitted to setting up a Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page for their dog or cat, with each of these accounts having an average of 177 followers. Surprisingly 59 per cent said their pet has more followers on social media than them.

The survey by MORE TH>N Pet Insurance surveyed 2,000 cat and dog owners in the UK.

‘Fundamental part of our lives’

“It’s fair to say that, as a nation, our beloved pets have never played a bigger part in our everyday lives,” says Gail Parker, marketing director at MORE TH>N.

“Above and beyond seeing them as a member of the family, the fact that so many people are going as far to include them in their wills and on their wedding day is testament to how fundamental a part of our lives they’ve become.”

“At the same time however, it remains important to appreciate that, however much we love them, they will undoubtedly have their own needs when it comes to the way we treat them, which is our new Pet Peeves video sets out to portray in a fun, tongue-in-cheek way – I’m sure all owners will be able to relate, one way or another!”