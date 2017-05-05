Walk down memory lane to Dollar Park

Down Memory Lane is taking place in Falkirk’s Dollar Park this summer – and the organisers are looking for people to share their recollections of the popular spot.

The Cyrenanians are hosting the event in the Walled Garden on Saturday, June 24. It will include music, old-fashioned games, displays of old photographs and refreshments.

They want people to share their memories - and looking for any musicians willing to play on the bandstand!

If you would like to help, either with writing or talking about your memories of Dollar Park, playing in a band or if you could lend a pram, contact Ruth Mulligan at the Walled Garden on 07701005421, or the Cyrenians on (01324) 633413, email falkirk@cyrenians.scot.