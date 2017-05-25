Turning back the clock

Members of the Inner Forth Landscape Initiative (IFLI) took time out to create a digital reconstruction of Grangemouth’s historic town clock.

Over one weekend in the town’s Zetland Park, IFLI volunteers teamed up with representatives of AOC Archaeology to carry out the task, using the actual stones from the clock tower – kindly transported free of charge to the park’s paddling pool by Iain Mitchell and the gang at John Mitchell Haulage Ltd.

Once the digital model is complete local groups will be able to establish the cost of a physical restoration and apply for funding to allow the clock tower to be re-built – possibly within Zetland Park.

The clock tower project will form an important part of a future bid to secure Lottery funding for a wider restoration of the park itself.

An IFLI spokesperson said: “The clock tower was dismantled after a fire that destroyed the old town chambers, and has been held by Falkirk Council in storage ever since.

“Currently in dozens of parts, it is like a huge stone jigsaw without a box.

“To enhance its chances of being rebuilt, the project aims to make a detailed record of all the component parts, and collect data that will allow it to create a 3D digital model of how the clock tower should be reconstructed.

“IFLI volunteers not only managed to record all of the stones of Grangemouth’s historic clock tower, they also collectively spoke to 385 people over the weekend, specifically about the digital reconstruction project and the wider ambitions for the park as well.”