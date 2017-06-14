Search

Tending to trains ...and the flower beds

Work takes place on the garden at Grahamston station in 1972

Many of our railway stations still have impressive flower displays but we doubt as much effort is expended on them as appears to have been the case back in 1972.

These picture taken from our archives show British Railways inspector Robert Elliott (right) with railwayman J. Forsyth tending the beds at Grahamston Station in preparation for the summer and then watering one of the hanging baskets.

