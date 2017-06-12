Spotlight falls on visitors to college

Having completed our run through of the final years of the 20th century after the beginning of the millennium in our Retro section over the past few months, this week our attention returns to 1971.

This picture shows visitors to the TV studio in Falkirk’s Callendar Park College in the June of that year.

The college opened in 1964 in a bid to address a teacher shortage. Around 170 students originally enrolled and numbers peaked at 900 in the 1970s before it was closed in 1981.

If you have memories of the time and would like to share them, email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk.