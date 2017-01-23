Special delivery for happy mums

All these youngsters were born on Monday, January 18, 1982 – the same day that Falkirk Royal Infirmary celebrated its 50th anniversary.

And to mark the occasion each of the new babies received a commemorative silver christening cup.

Presenting the proud mothers with their gift was chairman of Forth Valley Health Board, Graham Horseman.

The Infirmary was officially opened in January 1932 by Prince George in front of 20,000 people.

It cost £120,000 and had 85 beds and 45 nurses. Five years later, the bed capacity had increased to 200 and 75 nurses worked their.

Since 2011, the building has served as a community hospital with the new state-of-the-art £300 million Forth Valley Royal Hospital taken on many of the services previously run from Falkirk.