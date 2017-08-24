Nostalgia (1982): Council houses will need to be repaired

Newly modernised council housed are to be ripped apart and modernisation work carried out for a second time.

Falkirk District Council claims the contractors are to blame for not insulating the walls correctly.

The contractors in turn blame the council for changing the job specification halfway through the contract.

The tenants could now be out of their homes in St Laurence Crescent, Slamannan, for a total of six months instead of the expected six weeks. They have already spent four months in temporary accommodation.

Councillor Charles McKay said: “These tenants are back living in their houses and are delighted with them but they may face more disruption when further work is done.”