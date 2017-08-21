Nostalgia (1981): Firefighter honoured with award

Have your say

An honour has been gained for Central Regional Fire Brigade thanks to young Ian Wyse of Bainsford.

Ian was the only firefighter in Scotland to receive a coveted certificate of merit in the recent Leading Fireman exams set by the Fire Services Exam Board.

Ian, who is serving at the new Bo’ness fire station, won his certificate for outstanding work in the written promotion examination held in Falkirk earlier this year after a very successful year.

By gaining top marks in the examination Ian was continuing a family tradition – his father David is a training officer at Brigade Headquarters in Kirkintilloch.

Ian, who was married in June, joined Central Region Fire Brigade two years ago. He lives with his wife Carol in Bainsford.