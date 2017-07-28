New business offers mums chance to get fit while having fun with their youngsters

As a mum of two herself, fitness coach Adrienne Hammond knows exactly how hard it can be to get back into shape after having a little one.

Even after putting baby down to sleep between the endless routine of nappy changes and feeds, there are still the rest of the household chores to deal with, making so many demands on your time it is difficult to find a ‘window’ that will allow you to fit some exercise routines into a busy schedule.

Being a parent can be an exhausting business.

But now Adrienne reckons she has come up with the perfect answer – a class designed exclusively for them!

She has just launched Scotland’s first Sweaty Mama in Falkirk which welcomes mums and their children – aged from baby to five-years – to join in.

Adrienne, one of the top instructors at Bannatyne’s Spa in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park, is already running Sweaty Mama sessions there on Wednesday mornings and in Stenhousemuir Sports Centre on Thursdays and plans to expand the business across the district.

The enterprising 35-year-old, who lives with her partner, Matthew Jenkins (36) and their two children, Olivia (6) and Harper (18 months) in Bainsford, said: “I know first hand that having a baby puts a lot of demands on your time. It makes it difficult to get to the gym to get back into shape, so thought why not organise something that would allow them to take part in a gentle and fun work-out together?

“Being part of Sweaty Mama gives mums and their little ones the chance to meet up, get moving and get healthy and enjoy themselves at the same time.”

Mums can find out more and book a session on line at www.sweatymama.com.