Models turn on the style to find catwalk star

Over a dozen would-be models have made it through to the next round in the search for Scotland’s star of the catwalk.

The Howgate shopping centre has teamed up with Model Team, the country’s longest established agency, to run Model Search Scotland 2017.

Hundreds of hopefuls from across the country signed up to take part through a scouting day held in the Falkirk centre and online.

From these over 80 were invited along to Sunday’s casting day when they had the chance to walk on a mini catwalk and tell the judges why they wanted to be a model.

Given the decision of deciding who should go through to the next round were Michael O’Brien, owner of The Model Team, his colleague Stephen Lawson and Jill Buchanan, Falkirk Herald editor.

After over five hours of meeting the potential stars of the future and deliberations, they finally selected the 13 who will take part in the Howgate fashion shows on Saturday, May 27.

They are: five to 12 years: Justin Arboleda (11), Falkirk; Georgia Cannon (8), Larbert; Joy Baba-Yemi (9), Larbert; Erin Charleston (11), Falkirk; Dominika Janik (10), Edinburgh.

Teen – 13-19 years: Olivia Clarke (15), Edinburgh; Mimi Moore (14), Edinburgh; Jodie Warren (14), Glasgow; Rachel Pollock (14), Paisley.

Young adults – 20-30 years: Rebecca Hutchison (20), Dalkeith.

Commercial – 31-plus: Charlotte Hutchison (75), Denny; Ewan MacLean (46), Stirling; Antony McGuire (47), Denny.

Some of them will be invited to take part in a photo shoot before taking part in the centre’s autumn fashion show.

A winner will then be selected and, as well as being signed by the model agency, they will receive a £200 Howgate gift card and bag of treats from the shopping centre.