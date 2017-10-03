McDonalds digital makeover creates 10 jobs

A “significant investment” in the McDonalds restaurant in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park is to create 10 new jobs.

The venue, which opens again tomorrow (Wednesday) after being closed to the public to undergo a major digital makeover, will have improved facilities for the speed and ease of ordering with four self-order kiosks.

Customers will also be able to view the nutritional information of their meals as ‘dedicated’ dining room hosts help with table service, which McDonalds say has been popular with customers at other restaurants.

Elliot, who started working with the company as a manager in 1986 before opening his first of eight franchises in 2004, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing the reaction from customers to the new changes. Having made the changes in a couple of other restaurants in different towns, we know that customers love using the self-order kiosks and the tablets on the tables – particularly our younger customers.

“We’ve heard that they enjoy being able to check emails and play games whilst eating lunch and enjoy being able to see the nutritional value of the food on the kiosks.”

More staff will be on counters to cut down waiting times and use the new digital menu boards

Elliot added: “I’ve been a franchisee for more than 12 years and have seen the McDonalds experience transform in this time. Our restaurants are a great leveller and are able to suit the needs of people from any background who want to come in grab a bite to eat or drink and enjoy the atmosphere these changes have created.

“I am dedicated to invest in Falkirk and in the development of my employees. That’s why I’ve improved the crew room to provide them with the same facilities that our customers enjoy and have an area to train and develop to keep improving the service we offer.

“I’m confident that this new look restaurant will be a welcome addition to the area and I’m looking forward to welcoming our customers in to show off the changes.”