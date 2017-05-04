Maximum jail term increased to 10 years for those who use Kodi to illegally stream film and TV shows

A new law has been passed which could mean ten years in prison for those using streaming services such as Kodi.

The Digital Economy Act received Royal Assent last week, which means it has now officially passed into law.

The changes now mean the maximum prison sentence has been increased from two to ten years.

The act will also cover broadband speeds, access to online pornography and government data-sharing.

Matt Hancock, the minister of state for digital and culture, said: “I’m delighted the Digital Economy Act has become law.

“This legislation will help build a more connected and stronger economy. The Act will enable major improvements in broadband rollout, better support for consumers, better protection for children on the Internet, and further transformation of government services.

Kieron Sharp, chief executive of FACT, said the copyright measures included in the bill are primarily targeted at those committing a serious offence.

Anyone “making a business” out of selling illegal content could potentially face up to ten years rather than two.

He also stated that it is extremely unlikely those who casually stream a couple of movies every once in a while would be prosecuted to such extremes.

What is Kodi?

Kodi is a free, open-source streaming app which was originally created for the Microsoft Xbox and called Media Center.

The system gives any device from smartphones to TVs the ability to stream files from the internet using third-party apps.