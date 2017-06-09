Mariner’s Day fun for all the family

All eyes will be on Camelon this weekend when the annual Mariner’s Day takes place.

Saturday’s activities begin at 11.30am when the parade of floats, schools, organisations and performers leaves from Lock 16.

It then proceeds along Carmuirs Avenue, Wilson Road and Glasgow Road. This year it will continue along the Main Street, to go down Dorrator Road, along Nailer Road and down Stirling Road before arriving at the playing fields.

The crowning ceremony for queen elect Mia Dornan is scheduled to take place around 1pm before a full afternoon of entertainment for all the family, including singers and a spectacular piper.