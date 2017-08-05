Madness have their own stadium of fun

Pop legends Madness came to Falkirk and their concert at the stadium had a party atmosphere.

Many of those there even dressed like their heroes – trilby hats and fezzes were in abundances, along with shades and skinny ties.

After all it was Friday night in Falkirk and you had to look the part.

The crowd sang and danced along to all the hits that the group have produced over a remarkable 40 years.

While many of the audience weren’t even born when Madness first started making their music in Kentish Town, they still knew all the words and the moves to the classic songs.

Liverpool band The Farm began the evening’s music, but it was Madness everyone was there to see.

And they didn’t disappoint launching straight away into Embarrassment, followed by The Prince.

Billed as “one of the most successful British pop groups of all time”, it would be hard to argue with that as they performed hit after hit – and that’s when you remember over the last four decades they’ve had 15 singles in the UK top ten.

My Girl, One Step Beyond, Our House, It Must Be Love and Baggy Trousers were all there, along with their UK number one single, House of Fun.

Front man Suggs McPherson cast his charismatic spell over the audience even asking for the stage lights to be dimmed at one point so the everyone could look at the setting sun.

He also took time to chat to youngsters in the crowd with four of them brought on stage at the encore to help with the final number, Night Boat to Cairo.

As everyone left the stadium with Always Look on the Bright Side of Life ringing out, it’s easy to do just that after an evening in the company of Madness.