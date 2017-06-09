M&S making it matter

Making it matter and making a difference is the aim of employees with Marks & Spencer.

This week they stepped in to support a local charity as part of the company’s nationwide initiative to work with communities.

M&S colleagues across the UK plan to deliver one million hours of community volunteering by 2025.

In Falkirk they kick-started the campaign on Tuesday, as part of Volunteers Week which runs from June 1-10, by highlighting the work of Falkirk Mental Health Association (FDAMH).

M&S employees together with volunteers from FDAMH were in the Howgate shopping centre’s community hub to raise awareness of the work of the charity.

Staff in the High Street and Retail Park stores have already raised £2500 with the money used to provide a projector and sound system to benefit the charity’s work.

High M&S manager Nick Moriarty said: “This local charity was nominated by colleagues in both our High Street store and Retail Park Foodhall as their charity of the year.”

Ryan O’Donovan, the Retail Park manager, said: “Volunteering can make a profound difference to the communities in which we live, work and play – we believe that lots of the small actions from lots of people, can collectively have a huge impact.”

Thanking M&S for the support, Jim Stewart of FDAMH said: “We provide invaluable services to the local community and through the support of M&S volunteers we’re hoping to raise awareness of how we can help those impacted by mental illness.”