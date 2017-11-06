Kelpies back Scotland’s Poppy Appeal in remembrance season

The Kelpies are joining a host of iconic buildings to raise awareness of the annual Poppyscotland fundraising campaign.

Until Remembrance Sunday on November 12, Falkirk’s 30-metre high horse-head sculptures, created by artist Andy Scott, will glow red from sunset till sunrise in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

While the ‘Light Up Red’ campaign has been running for six years, 2017 has seen the most support yet with more than 30 iconic landmarks taking part to support this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “It’s fantastic to see Scotland lighting up red once again for the Scottish Poppy Appeal, and we’ve been blown away by the country’s support.

“We hope that when people see wonderful iconic structures like The Kelpies glowing red over the Remembrance weekend they will think about the many ways they, too, can go the extra mile in their support for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

“Whether it’s putting a little bit more in the Poppy tin, or doing something completely different to raise money, every penny helps us to offer life-changing support so we can be there when they call for backup.”

Steve Dunlop, chief executive of Scottish Canals, said: “Scottish Canals, along with our partners Falkirk Council and Falkirk Community Trust, is proud to light The Kelpies in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

“The Kelpies are one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks and by turning them red we hope to shine a light on the fantastic work of Poppyscotland and encourage even more people to support this year’s Poppy Appeal.”

Among other venues taking part is Ayr Racecourse, Edinburgh Airport, Eilean Donan Castle, Brodick Castle, The Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh Castle, St Giles Cathedral, Scone Palace, Glasgow Cathedral and Meldrum House Hotel.