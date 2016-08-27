Just the right kind of energy

Inside this extensive and impressive Reddingmuirhead house, you’ll find that all the right energy is flowing.

Not only is it the most energy-efficient it can be, its layout and design gives its owners a luxurious lifestyle and plenty of room for socialising.

With five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms, a south-facing garden that spans a third of an acre and a horseshoe driveway with room for eight cars, this detached home is ready for anything.

Its clever design, impact and style are thanks to the time, love and money invested by John and Mandy Brown who have lived here with their two sons for the past 10 years.

John said: “When we first saw the house, the garden sold it was for us.

“It was summer and the garden was in full bloom and we just thought, “Wow”.

“But everything needed done inside, but we didn’t mind.”

The renovations included floor and wall insulation, new boiler and windows, and a top-of-the-range roof solar panel system which pays for a large amount of the house’s energy costs.

The kitchen/diner was also enlarged by removing the utility room and cupboard space and adaptations were made to make the bedrooms bigger.

In 2013, the Browns built a two-storey extension to the house, adding 100 square metres.

This included a garage, family room, WC and solid oak staircase leading to a dream master bedroom with en suite and dressing area.

John said: “We love entertaining and having people to the house for barbecues and parties and the extension works really well for socialising.”

John added: “We’ll be really sad to go, but it’s just too big for us now.”