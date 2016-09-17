Just one look was all it took

When Tina Richman opened the door to this beautiful home eight years ago, it didn’t take her long to decide that it was the house for her.

The timber porch and the traditional, large hallway was all she needed to see to make her mind up.

Since then, she, husband Mark and their two children have had many happy times in this bright Bo’ness Road property and have spent time enhancing its character and charm.

Tina said: “It’s a lovely family home.

“The minute I walked through the door and saw the hallway, that was it for me.

“One of my favourite things about the house is the log burning fire in the lounge.

“Sitting around it when the fire’s on is really relaxing.

“We also have lots of ceiling roses - that’s just the house’s character.

“I absolutely love this house.

“The only reason we are selling is because we are emigrating, otherwise I’d be here for the duration.”

As well as four bedrooms upstairs and a large bathroom, there is also a guest bedroom downstairs with a Jack and Jill shower room.

The Richmans also landscaped the large rear garden which now boasts stone and slate for low maintenance.

There’s also an apple tree, plum tree, and grapes growing in the centre pavillion.

Tina said: “The garden gets the sun all day and it is very private.

“I also really like the area. The neighbours are excellent and although it’s on Bo’ness Road which is busy, its doesn’t affect you because they house is set well back from the road.

“We really will be sad to leave here.”