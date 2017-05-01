Jupiter celebrates 25 years on earth

Grangemouth’s Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre will mark its first quarter of a century with a special event next month.

The popular nature reserve, which is operated by Scottish Wildlife Trust, celebrates the past 25 years – and looks forward to the next 25 – on Saturday, May 20 with fun-filled family events running between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

Mastermind presenter Magnus Magnusson opened the centre back in 1992, planting a tree to mark the occasion and his daughter, newscaster Sally Magnusson, planted a tree of her own five years ago.