‘Joust’ perfect for knight day

Linlithgow Palace is the perfect venue for an exciting weekend of medieval chivalry, courage and skill next month.

A spectacular afternoon of jousting will take place at the historic landmark from 12.30pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.

Thanks to organisers Historic Scotland, visitors will be able to step back in time and really get a feel for the age of knights and horse to horse combat.

A Historic Scotland spokesman said: “Spectacular jousting is consistently our most popular event. The shows are fast-paced, exciting and it is a real thrill to see such skill and strength in action.

“Get ready to cheer on your favourite, as the chivalric knights ready their noble steeds for an almighty display of courage.”

Youngsters can meet the knights, try their hand at hobby horse jousting and wander through the encampments on the Peel.

The event is free for Historic Scotland members.