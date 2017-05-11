It will be a jungle out there... in the name of a great cause!

Breast cancer charity, Walk the Walk, famous for its trademark decorated bras, is urging women, men and young people in the Journal and Gazette circulation area to unleash their inner Tarzan by signing up for The MoonWalk Scotland 2017.

Back with a bang for the 12th year, Scotland’s much loved night-time challenge is taking place on Saturday, June 10.

The event will see walkers snaking past some of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks including Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat, Calton Hill and St Giles’ Cathedral.

This year, the event has a jungle safari theme. From leopards to lynx, lemurs to lions, Walk the Walk is hoping people will let their imaginations run wild as they decorate their jungle- inspired bras for the the big night.

Open to people aged 10 years and over, walkers can take part in on one of four challenges in 2017.

There’s the New Moon (6.55 miles), Half Moon (13.1 miles), Full Moon (26.2 miles) or Over The Moon (52.4 miles).

In the last 11 years, 80,000 people have taken part in MoonWalk Scotland, helping to raise more than £19.6 million.

Most of the money raised from the event stays in Scotland to help improve the lives of people with cancer now.

Around 4600 women and men in Scotland are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

Nina Barough, founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk, said: “The MoonWalk Scotland is a magical night.

“Determination and inspiration, touched with the extraordinary, unite to raise much needed awareness about the importance of breast care and to raise money for those with cancer in Scotland.

“It is one of the most emotional moments of the year for me, when I see thousands of women, men and children coming together – from far and wide – to get fit and have fun while doing good for others.

“This year our theme is a jungle safari so it promises to be one of our most wild and colourful nights yet.

‘‘If you can walk, and you care about making a difference, why not join one of our challenges from six miles to 52 miles…you choose.

“There’s no excuse for not signing up now!”

As well as participants, a small army of volunteers are required to organise and marshall the event.

And a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to ensure the health and safety of everyone taking part in MoonWalk Scotland.

An evening crew is required to help ensure a party atmosphere at MoonWalk City.

Starting around 5pm and running through to midnight on Saturday, June 10, volunteers can help make it a night to remember by choosing one of our 24 different roles.

An overnight crew is also required for MoonWalk City.

Duties start around 10pm on Saturday, June 10, and run right through to 6am on the Sunday.

Start times on the route vary – the earliest volunteers will start around 7pm, the latest start around 11pm.

It’s a perfect task if you want to be around to cheer friends or family over the finish line – just remember to request an early finish!

There’s also a Sunday morning crew who support walkers towards the end of their journey.

Nina said: “This is often the most inspirational part of the challenge!

“We need volunteers to start around 6am on Sunday, June 11 – so it is an early one.

“Volunteers work on through to around noon, when the last walker crosses the finish line.”

If you would prefer to walk to show your support, you need to start training now, especially if you plan to do the Full Moon.

Nina explained: “You may go to the gym each week and have good stamina but your walking muscle strength may not be strong.

“Before setting out on your training programme it is a good idea to find your starting point in terms of fitness.

“By walking too fast too soon, you can cause injury and strains.

“By walking too slowly you will not increase your fitness and, either way, you can easily lose your motivation before you even get started.

“By setting the correct pace for your fitness level you are taking the first step towards achieving your goal.”

The only essential piece of equipment you need is a good pair of walking shoes – and a suitably themed outfit!

Organisers’ volunteer plea

Walk the Walk needs 1000 amazing volunteers to help at this year’s MoonWalk Scotland, which kicks off at Holyrood Park.

It will see thousands of walkers pounding the pavements through the streets of Edinburgh, wearing specially decorated bras, as they raise money and awareness to help fight breast cancer.

From marshalling and working in the baggage tent to handing out space blankets and medals – there is a job for everyone!

Whether you’ve got a few hours free or you are able to help throughout the night, every bit of help makes a huge difference to the success of the event.

MoonWalk Scotland takes place on Saturday, June 10.

To sign up as a walker or a volunteer, visit www.walkthewalk.org.