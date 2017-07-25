It’s a blooming great turnout

A unique event attracted the crowds on Saturday when Grangemouth Horticultural Society’s Rose, Sweet Pea and Carnation Show took place.

The show, which is possibly the only one of its kind left in Scotland and is run in partnership with the Scottish National Rose, Sweet Pea and Carnation Society.

This year it attracted a a greater number of entries than the previous year.

A great feature of the show was the school art and design competition run by the society’s vice president David Scott and his wife Nancy with this year’s winning school Moray Primary.

The show attracted exhibitors from as far afield as Aberdeenshire, Blairgowrie, West Linton, Musselburgh, Fife as well as a number of locals. Outstanding were the border carnations exhibited by Keith Robb and his wife Margaret, one of the few remaining growers of border carnations in Scotland managing to exhibit in all the carnation classes in the show.

Also a wonderful exhibit was Ian Silver’s three rex begonias staged to perfection and winning the class sponsored by the society’s president Sandy Innes and best exhibit in miscellaneous section.

The most novel exhibit was the purple cauliflower and Fife grown asparagus shown by recently formed showing partnership Tom Nelson and Keith Brand. The youngest exhibitors in the flower show were seven-year-old Hannah Innes and her brother winning third place in the board of pansies and in the patio section which was slightly down on previous years.

Society secretary Ian Turner said: “A big thank you goes out to the staff of the Grangemouth Town Hall for all their help. Thanks must also go out to the helpers and exhibitors who made the show possible.

“The cafe in aid of Strathcarron Hospice was also well supported and we must thank the ladies who baked and ran it. We now look forward to our Annual Open show on the September 23 which is one of the biggest society shows in Scotland.”

FLOWER SHOW 2017 RESULTS

List of Trophy Winners: Murray Reid Trophy, best exhibit in roses, A S Dunlop, Blairgowrie; Gateshead Festival Trophy, best bowl roses,I Silver, West Linton; Marie Aitken Trophy, best exhibit carnations, K Robb, Clackmannan; James Pitcaithly Quaich best vase carnations, K Robb, Clackmannan; Bryce Johnston Trophy, best exhibit in sweet peas, Nelson and Brand, Cuparmuir; Mathew Reid Trophy, most points in sweet peas, T and S Martin, Falkirk; Dalratho Trophy, best exhibit begonias, A Banks, Musselburgh; Floral Art Salver, best exhibit, M Bennett, Bo’ness; Kilmore Trophy, best exhibit girls, I Sneddon; Inverdaroch Trophy, best exhibit boys, J Haxton; Grangemouth town council, school with most points, Moray PS; Russell Trophy, best exhibit in handicraft - M Bennett, Bo’ness.

Grangemouth Primary School results: Category 1: A drawing, painting or cut out/stick on size A3 or under showing that your school is green: Seven to Nine: I Sneddon, Moray PS; above nine: 1 A Kirkham, Moray PS Category 2: A drawing painting or cut out/stick on size A3 or under of one or more of the bridges crossing the river: Seven to nine, 1 A Callaghan, Sacred Heart PS, 2 Kyle Christie, Moray PS; 3 B Puluwki, Bowhouse PS. Above nine, 1 B Meikle, Morary PS; 2 L Evans, Bowhouse PS. Category 3: A model size two foot cube or under made of recycled materials: Seven to nine,1 John Haxton, Moray PS; Above nine, 1 M Kerry, Moray PS. Roses: one vase roses, three blooms, 1 I Silver; one HT roses specimen blooms six inch vase,1 A Innes, 2 I Silver, 3 A S Dunlop; one vase, three roses, one variety, three stages growth, 1 A S Dunlop; one case box miniature roses, six blooms - 1 A S Dunlop, 2 A Innes; one vase floribunda rose, not more than three sprays, 1 A S Dunlop, 2 A Innes; Gateshead Festival Trophy, one bowl large flowered roses not exceeding twelve stems, 1 I Silver, 2 D Shaw. Carnations: one vase carnations self coloured 1 K Robb; one vase carnations white ground fancy, 1 K Robb; one vase carnations yellow ground fancy, 1 Robb; one vase carnations apricot ground fancy, 1 K Robb; one vase carnations clove scented, 1 K Robb; one vase carnations nondescript fancy, 1 K Robb; one vase picotees, 1 K Robb, 2 M Robb; one bloom self coloured, 1 K Robb; one bloom white ground fancy, 1 K Robb; one bloom aprictor ground fancy, 1 K Robb; one bloom picotee, 1 K Robb; one bloom nondescript, 1 K Robb; one bloom clove scented, 1 K Robb; one vase carnations (must grow less than 100 plants) 2 T and S Martin. Sweet Peas: one vase cerise, one variety,1 T and S Martin; one vase pink white ground one variety, 1 D Watson, 2 G Duncan, 3 T and S Martin; one vase any other colour, 1 T and S Martin, 2 I Simpson; one vase mixed fifteen stems, 1 T and S Martin, 2 Nelson and Brand, 3 I Simpson; one vase blended, 1 I Simpson; one vase mixed for exhibitors growing less than 100 plants, 1 D Watson. Begonias: one plant begonia double grown in pot, 1 T and S Martin, one plant begonia foliage grown in pot, 1 A Banks; one plant begonia fibrous rooted grown in pot flowering, 1 A Banks; one plant begonia single stem, T and S Martin. Floral Art: “A blast from the past” 1 M Bennett, 2 A Philip, 3 A Bean; “Woodland Walk” 1 I Anderson, 2 M Bennett, 3 A Bean; “Tall and Elegant” 1 I Anderson, 2 A Bean, 3 M Bennett.

Miscellaneous: Three vases annuals three distinct kinds (excluding sweet peas and carnations), 1 George Duncan, 2 Nelson & Brand. One vase annuals mixed (excluding sweet peas and carnations), 1 George Duncan, 2 T and S Martin. 10” vase herbaceous flowers one distinct kind, 1 Drew Watson, 2 Nelson and Brand, 3 A Innes. 10” vase herbaceous flowers mixed, 1 Nelson and Brand. One board of six pansies one distinct kind, 1 A Innes, 2 T and S Martin, 3 Hannah and Logan Innes. One board of six pansies mixed, 1 T and S Martin, 2 A Innes. One board of 12 pansies, 1 T and S Martin. One board of six French marigolds, 1 A Innes, 2 Nelson and Brand, 3 T and S Martin. One board of six annual mixed kinds, 1 Nelson and Brand. Three pot plants foliage, 1 I Silver, 2 Andrew Banks, 3 Ian Turner. One geranium, 1 Isobel Anderson. One coleus, 1 Ian Turner. One cactus or succulent, 1 Andrew Banks, 2 A Innes. Any other pot plant flowering, 1 A Innes. Any other pot plant foliage, 1 Andrew Banks, 2 A Innes, 3 Ian Turner. One board fuchsia six blooms, 1 T and S Martin. One vase dahlias five blooms, 1 T and S Martin.

Patio Section: Display comprising of two items, one hanging basket or other hanging container with one patio planter, window box or flower pouch, 1 Nancy Scott. Hanging basket/or hanging container (mixed), 1 Nancy Scott. Hanging basket/or hanging container (single genus), 1 Nancy Scott, 2 A Innes. One patio planter (all round effect), 1 Nancy Scott, 2 Susan Scott, 3 Hannah and Logan Innes. One patio planter/window box;floral pouch (frontal effect), 1 Nancy Scott, 2 Susan Scott.

Handicraft: One baby’s knitted jacket, 1 J Anderson. One baby’s shawl or cot cover, 1 D Robertson. One article of patchwork for a baby, 1 M Bennett. One article of patchwork not for a baby, 1 M Bennett. Decoupage, 1 Isobel Anderson. Rubber Stamping, 1 Isobel Anderson. Peal Off’s, 1 Isobel Anderson. One embroidered cross stitch picture, 1 S Bruce. One painting landscape, 1 Joan McIntyre, 2 M Bennett. One painting flowers, 1 Joan McIntyre, 2 M Bennett. One article of handmade jewellery, 1 Margaret Laird. One 3D decoupage picture, 1 Isobel Anderson. One 3D decoupage picture, 1 I Anderson.

Vegetables: collection of vegetables three dishes of three vegetables any kind, 1 Nelson and Brand, 2 T and S Martin. Three potatoes, 1 T and S Martin. Three tomatoes, 1 G Duncan. One cucumber, 1 G Duncan. Four Shallots 1 T and S Martin. Six stalks of rhubarb, 1 I Turner, 2 A Innes. Roses, Best exhibit, 1 A Dunlop. Border carnations, best exhibit, 1 K Robb. Best vase, 1 K Robb. Sweet Peas, best exhibit, 1 Nelson and Brand. Begonias, best exhibit, 1 A Banks. Floral art, best exhibit, 1 M Bennett. Miscellaneous, best exhibit, 1 I Silver. Patio section, best exhibit, 1 N Scott. Best container, 1 N Scott. Handicraft, best exhibit, 1 M Bennett. Allotment garden section, one plate of potatoes, 1 T and S Martin. One place of peas or beans, 1 T and S Martin, 2 A Innes. Bunch of rhubarb, 1 A Innes, 2 I Turner. Scottish national classes, two vases sweet peas, 12 stems per vase, 1 Nelson and Brand. Three vases specimen blooms five blooms per vase, 1 A Dunlop. Box six specimen blooms, 1 D Shaw. Three vases five blooms, 1 M Robb, 2 M Robb. Gordon Smart Trophy 12 blooms, 1 K Robb, 2 M Robb.