It Disney get much better for twirlers

A group of youngsters are celebrating after one of their own made it to one of the top competitions in the world for their skill.

The Forth Valley Baton Twirlers compete in local, national and UK-wide competitions and the scores generated by one of the girls has qualified her for a major event in Florida.

The performance of Kaitlin Lawrence (12) at the British Baton Twirling Sports Association Nationals event in Crawley in April will now see her line up against the best in the world at the Twirlmania International Championships at Disneyland in February 2018.

Yvonne Brown, from Grangemouth, has coached the youths at her class in Camelon Community Centre for seven years and is delighted with the progress.

She said: “Baton twirling has a range of disciplines from gymnastics, dance and acrobatics and we compete in European and world championships.

“Kaitlin has done amazing and, after her results in Crawley, she got the invite to Twirlmania which is fantastic. She was really excited about it, we had to scrape her off the ceiling!

“I had the opportunity to go there when I was younger but we couldn’t afford it at the time and it something I have always regretted so I hope Kaitlin goes there and enjoys what will be an experience of a lifetime for her.”

To contact the group email fvbt1@hotmail.com.