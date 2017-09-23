In with the old and new in this stunning home

John and Linda Brown are no strangers to living in and doing up old houses.

Over the years, they have enjoyed capturing the character of older properties while equipping them for modern living.

Ellrig, in one of Falkirk’s most sought-after streets, is no different.

Despite only living in this Majors Loan home for four years, the couple have completed an impressive range of improvements.

They have built a fully self-contained granny/teenage wing at the back of the house, a new double garage with remote control door and replaced the windows.

Inside, reclaimed wood covers the ground floor and a newly-fitted kitchen runs smoothly into an informal sitting room.

And it has all been done sympathetically to maintain the glorious character of the late Victorian detached villa.

Linda said: “We like breathing new life into old houses, while retaining their character.”

Cornicing, panelling and original features and doors are standard throughout.

A fine example is the hallway which boasts terrazzo tiled flooring, fine plasterwork, original stripped pine panelled doors and a focal point staircase with newel posts.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms and one single bedroom.

There’s also a completely re-fitted bathroom with walk-in shower, freestanding steel bath and under-floor heating.

Linda added: “The thing I will miss most is the space as we are downsizing and the house just has a lovely feel about it.

“The location is perfect for Comely Park School, the High Station and shopping.

“But we’re only moving to Gartcows, so we are keeping the location!”