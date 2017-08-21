IN PICTURES: Westquarter fun day

The Westquarter community once again showed its spirit at the area’s annual fun day where more than 500 people joined in.

The event was the culmination of the Westquarter Community Wing’s Wonderful Summer programme which began with a week of coaching days in football, boxercise and dance and cheer delivered by local coaches Mikey Hamilton of Promax Fitness and Ashleigh Smith of Sapphire Dance and Cheer.

The Wing’s Sylvia Bradley thanked all the volunteers who helped throughout a packed summer of fun in Westquarter.

She said: “The fun day and other activities this year were funded by the lottery fund, Falkirk Council and our own fundraising activities.

“We took 12 families on an activity camping trip to Fordell Firs as well as swimming and tubing at local facilities. We have also took part in Falkirk council food initiative where children ate free all summer at our café.

“I would like to thank all our volunteers for their hard work and support all year, the Big Lottery for funding and Falkirk Council for support in all that we do .”