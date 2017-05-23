IN PICTURES: Tryst Festival Parade

Wet weather didn’t put a spoiler on this year’s Tryst Festival Parade through the heart of Falkirk.

The annual event is an opportunity for all those taking part in the ten-day event to show off their talents to shoppers and passers-by – as well as hopefully encouraging some of them to come along to their concerts.

Those taking part included Carron Cast, Project Theatre, Clara Liddle, FDAMH Choir, The Miller Academy of Irish Dance, The Tonkerers and Bo’ness Childrens Theatre and Falkirk folk rockers The Tonkerers, led by Forth Bridges Accordion Band.