IN PICTURES: Town turns out to thank the troops

Last weekend brought the annual opportunity to show appreciation for the sacrifices armed forces personnel made and still make for us.

Grangemouth Armed Forces Day took place from noon when a parade of veterans, cadets and other organisations left from the Royal British Legion in Dundas Street.

The march took participants through Grangemouth town centre, following a route down Wallace Street, into Abbots Road, then Bo’ness Road, into the shopping precinct, onto Kerse Road and then back to Dundas Street and the Legion headquarters for a special reception.

Along the way residents came out to acknowledge the service veterans and the armed forces in general – paying respect to the men and women who have protected and continue to protect these shores.

This show of supports left no doubt about how highly the people of Grangemouth regard veterans.