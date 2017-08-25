IN PICTURES: Shoppers give generously at Falkirk Charities Day

Generous shoppers helped good causes raise much-needed funds at Falkirk’s annual Charities Day.

Organised in partnership with the Rotary Club of Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers, more than 40 stall were busy trading on the High Street last Saturday.

The Rotary Club raised £1344 from the event, with others also delighted at the generosity of the community throughout the day.

The Shelterbox stand manned by June McAlpine and Linda Noble collected £145 while the Bottle stall organised by Stewart Ross and manned by a plethora of members sold out at 3.30pm and grossed a total of £1019.50.

Thanks to everyone who supported the event.