IN PICTURES: Polmont shines in full bloom

Polmont Sports Centre was in full bloom last weekend when it was the venue for the annual flower show.

There was a high standard of entry and the main trophy winners were:

There was a lot of creativity on display at Polmont Annual Flower Show

John McLaren Salver (most first prizes in show), M and M Muszynski, Brown Ferguson Memorial Cup (most points throughout show), M and M Muszynski; Whiteside Builders trophy (best exhibit) Johnston Mitchell, St Margarets Home Trophy (best exhibit) George Duncan, Falkirk District Council Trophy (best exhibit) A Innes, Lindsay Rose Bowl (most points) George Duncan, Polmont Horticultural Society Trophy (best exhibit) Jordon Sean Turner, McLuckie Memorial Cup (most points) Ian Turner, Haddow Rose Bowl (most points) Tom Sneddon, Newlook Windows Trophy (most points) Tom Sneddon, John Maitland Memorial Cup (most points) M and M Muszynski, Joe Woods Memorial Trophy (winner class K18) M and M Muszynski, Jennifer Mitchell Memorial Trophy Tom Sneddon, Gateside Cup (most points) T and S Martin, Lockart Cake Basket (best exhibit) Anne Taylor, Polmont Old Folks Association Salver (best exhibit) Sandra Reid, McAdam Cake Basket (most points) Sandra Reid, Rule Trophy (most points) Liz Hamilton, Lindsay Cup (best exhibit) Liam Campbell, T Connley Memorial Cup (best exhibit excluding class R9) Ruth Beaton, Thomson Trophy (best exhibit class R9) Rachel McKay, Barbara Purves Memorial Trophy Ruth Beaton. Special Awards: Section A Polmont Horticultural Society (best exhibit) Johnston Mitchell, Section B Polmont Horticultural Society (best exhibit) George Duncan, Section C Polmont Horticultural Society (Best Exhibit) A Innes, Section E J Anderson, Polmont (best exhibit)T and S Martin, Section F Polmont Horticultural Society (best exhibit) Jordon Sean Turner, Section H J Anderson, Polmont (best exhibit) David Easton, Section J - Central Fuchsia Society certificate M and M Muszynski, Section K - PHS (best exhibit) excluding vegetable M and M Muszynski. Collections Section K4 - National Vegetable Medal - Three Broad Andrew Cameron, Beans section M - Polmont Horticultural Society best exhibit) Anne Taylor, Section M - Polmont Horticultural Society (most points) Sandra Reid, Section N - Country Curls, Polmont (most points) Liz Hamilton, Section P - Polmont Horticultural Society (best exhibit) Liam Campbell, Section R - Polmont Horticultural Society (best exhibit) Ruth Beaton.