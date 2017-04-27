IN PICTURES: Pirates and Princess Parade

Pirates and princesses pulled on their best outfits at the weekend to take part in Falkirk’s popular annual parade.

The post-Easter event has become a must-attend date in the calendar for those who love to dress up in their best tricorns and tiaras.

On Saturday everything was ship-shape for a fun afternoon which started off in the Howgate shopping centre with Captain Barbarossa and his crew getting involved in capers with the young and not-so-young.

The team from Q20 events then spilled out on to the High Street to encourage youngsters to go hunt for the hidden treasure.

But it wasn’t just the little ones who got into the swing of things by dressing up, lots of mums and dads, as well as shop staff, joined in the fun.

The highlight of the day is always the parade from the east end bandstand along the High Street with all the little pirates and princesses following on.

Thankfully the weather stayed fine throughout the day as Captain Barbarossa and his loyal shipmates headed off into the sunset, hopefully to sail back into town next year.

Alex Fleming, Falkirk Delivers manager which organises the event, said: “The parade is always a big winner with families and everyone getting into the spirit.

“It’s fantastic to see the wee ones all dressed up for the occasion.”