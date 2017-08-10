IN PICTURES: Party time at Falkirk Stadium

A weekend of music saw more than 14,000 fans descend on Falkirk for two fantastic stadium concerts.

Madness opened the proceedings on Friday evening before an enthusiastic audience who were ready to party.

The crowd for Jess Glynne

Many of those there even dressed like their heroes – trilby hats and fezzes were in abundance, along with shades and skinny ties.

And the big crowd sang and danced along to all the hits that the group have produced over a remarkable 40 years. While many of the audience weren’t even born when Madness first started making their music in Kentish Town, they still knew all the words and the moves to the classic songs.

Liverpool band The Farm began the evening’s music, but it was Madness everyone was there to see.

My Girl, One Step Beyond, Our House, It Must Be Love and Baggy Trousers were all there, along with their UK number one single, House of Fun.

Front man Suggs McPherson cast his charismatic spell over the audience even asking for the stage lights to be dimmed at one point so everyone could look at the setting sun.

He also took time to chat to youngsters in the crowd with four of them brought on stage at the encore to help with the final number, Night Boat to Cairo.

Fast forward 24 hours and it was time for Jess Glynne – and on the whole, a slightly younger audience.

And the 27-year-old had the crowd singing along to all her charttoppers including Rather Be, My Love, Hold My Hand and Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself.

She kicked off proceedings with her debut solo single Right Here before belting out the songs which made her a star as the sun set over the stadium.

She finished her set with Take Me Home as hundreds of mobile phones lit up the stadium before coming back to do Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself.

As Falkirk recovers from the musical frenzy, the question is who will Rock the Stadium in 2018?