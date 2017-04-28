IN PICTURES: Just Roman in the park

Visitors to Callendar House and parkland last week may have thought they had stepped back in time.

The grounds were overrun with Romans and Picts, while the historic mansion was hosting a Great Roman Bake Off.

It was one of the celebrations for World Heritage Day at Scotland’s six UNESCO World Heritage Sites – Neolithic Orkney, Edinburgh Old and New Town, New Lanark, St Kilda, the Forth Bridge and the Antonine Wall, part of which runs through Callendar Park.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, was on hand to start the 5k race with the entrants encouraged to don headgear for Romans or facepaint as a Pict.