IN PICTURES: Horsepower event pulls in crowds for great day

Scores of visitors enjoyed a day of celebration at the Helix last weekend to mark the impact horses have had on human history.

There was no better place to hold an event displaying our rich equine heritage than the Helix – which is home to two of Scotland’s most famous horses, the Kelpies – and people who trotted along on Saturday afternoon were not disappointed.

An action packed programme, which featured over 30 horses of all shapes and sizes from across the country, included displays from stunt riders from hit telly drama Outlander and some medieval jousting.

The free event, which enjoyed reasonable weather throughout the day, had pony rides for children, horse related artefacts and a live exterior graffiti artwork activity.

Visitors also enjoyed the Horsepower Marketplace, where they could meet talented artisans, hear their story and taste and discover their products – from gourmet marshmallows and handcrafted pies to jewellery and soap.