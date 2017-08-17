IN PICTURES: Helix picnic draws the crowds

There was lots of fun for all the family when the Big Picnic took place at the Helix on Sunday.

It followed on from the success of last year’s inaugural event with people travelling from all over Central Scotland to be part of the activities.

The Gill family from Shieldhill

There was the chance to try out lots of sports and games, thanks to the staff from Falkirk Community Trust, while entertainment was provided on the stage by local musicians.

The Wild about Scotland mobile classroom was also at the Falkirk park to provide a variety of interactive and fun activities focussing on Scottish native species, their habitats and environments.

Of course, there were lots of picnics as people enjoyed the afternoon sunshine.