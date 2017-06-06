IN PICTURES: Grahamston Gala Day

The event was only brought back last year after a 20-year absence from the proud community which rallied to host a gala day the area could once again participate in.

This year’s Queen was Leeah Kerr (10), of Victoria Primary School, who was crowned by former Falkirk Provost Pat Reid. Community stalwart, former councillor and the person who crowned last year’s queen, Betty Cook, opened the proceedings.

Pictures: Alan Murray

The parade started at St James Church in Middlefield Road and made its way through the streets full of cheering crowds to Victoria Park for the big ceremony before the entertainment began.

This year’s gala retinue was: Dowager Queen: Hailey Honey; Queen Elect: Leeah Kerr; Maids of Honour: Kharis Cassells, Kara McLaren; Courtier: Harley Honey; Ladies in Waiting: Isla Fullarton, Aimee Connelly, Niamh Allison, Shannon McKnight; Flower Girls: Rebecca Miller, Danielle Murray. Herald: Conlan Ullyart; Page Boy: Dylan Doak; Grahamston Boy: Logan Crossan; Grahamston Girl: Jenna Buchanan.

Entertainment was supplied by: Gavin Stirling and Son Funfairs who kept the party going after the crowning ceremony; Wallacestone Pipe Band and Carriden and Bo’ness Brass Band; local entertainers Ross Fairweather, Liam Lynch, Davey Toner and Sarah Em with music; dance group NRG Performers and Project Theatre and Zoolabs UK with their exotic animals.

On the judging panel for the houses was well known Bog Road area resident Donna Braidwood from Balfour’s Chippy, while the Midland Bluebird Preservation Society donated a bus to ferry nursery age children.

Gala committee member Angie McArthur said: “The children had a brilliant day and all their hard work rehearsing paid off on the day, Queen Leeah and her retinue looked amazing and did us all proud.

“Our procession went off without a hitch and was great to see so many people out in the street to cheer us on.

“We would like to say a massive thanks to all our entertainers Sarah Em, Ross Fairweather, Davey Toner and Liam Lynch.

“Also to Gavin Stirling and Son Funfairs who kept the kids entertained all afternoon and for taking some of the kids from Victoria Primary over on Thursday last week for a free afternoon on the rides.

“Other thank yous go to Pat Reid, Betty Cook, the parents of our 2017 retinue, Morrisons Falkirk and their community champion Linsey Stocks, The Co-op funeral Care, Bruce Taxis and Eric Storm for providing our retinue cars, Falkirk 7th Boys Brigade and Jim McLean, our official photographer Tracey Russell Photography and friends and family of the committee who helped on the day stewarding.”

Anyone with children in the Grahamston area who attend Victoria, Comely Park, St Andrews, St Francis or Bainsford primary schools and would like to put their name forward for taking part in the Grahamston Gala 2018, permission slips can be requested from grahamstongala@gmail.com.