IN PICTURES: Bo’ness motor shows hit top gear

Visitors flocked to Bo’ness town centre for the inaugural Festival of Transport on Saturday.

The family fun event, organised by community group BuzzNess, brought a collection of classic vehicles together and highlighted some of the best.

The festival ran alongside the Bo’ness and Hill Climb Revival which has been ongoing since 2008.

Several trucks from local hauliers, classic and modified cars, including an Americana, and an array of motorbikes were all on display.

There were prizes for each category and trophies were donated by The Baby Box shop. The public voted for a Peterbuilt truck owned by Pollock Transport, a 57 Chevy Bel Air from Rock and Roll Motors and a modern Triumph Thruxton motorbike, the pride and joy of local man Alan Dow.

Billy Horn of The Bo’ness Bakery and chairman of BuzzNess said: “We were initially approached by the guys from the Revival and felt it was a great opportunity to collaborate and build a full day event in the town centre.

“My thanks go to all those who helped bring the event together, but particularly those enthusiasts who brought their stunning vehicles along on the day.”

The event was planned to coincide alongside the Bo’ness Hill Climb Revival and Saltire Rally which saw a stream of classic cars set off on timed trials from the Market Street.

Fair queen Andrea Robertson flagged them off on Saturday morning which signalled the start of the fun.

A raft of businesses and groups had stalls and they were also funfair rides and attractions for children encouraging a boost to the town centre.

The Speed Hill Climb and classic car show was held on the Saturday and Sunday at Kinneil Estate. There were over 100 entries with competitors from all over the UK and Ireland. The action took place on the track which hosted the very first British Championship in May 1947.

Next to the track there was the classic car show on Sunday with 360 different types of vehicles on display and in action on the showfield.