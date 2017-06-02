IN PICTURES: All the fun of the fair at Denny gala

The community once again turned out in their droves to celebrate Denny & Dunipace Gala Day last weekend on a fun-packed afternoon.

The event made its comeback in 2014 after an absence of more than a decade and residents are loving every minute of it.

This year’s Queen Madison Haggart (11), of Denny Primary School, was crowned by Jessie Totten, wife of Bairns football legend Alex, in Herbertshire Park before the festivities got under way in earnest following a fantastic parade.

Entertainment included a Minions picnic by the baptist church and music, dancing and displays on a day which promised rain, but only brought summer fun on a hot, if cloudy, day.

The community’s traditional gala day came to an end in 2000, but Denny Community Council worked alongside the local heritage society to bring it back with gusto.

Bryans Coaches once again provided a free park and ride service for revellers.

The full entourage for Denny and Dunipace Gala Day 2017 was: Madison Haggart (Queen); Lucy Fitzpatrick and Carlie Campbell (Ladies in Waiting); Calum Brodie and Jay Carlow (Heralds); Noah Maxwell, Logan Craig, Cooper Smith, Daniel McGuire, Jamie Rodger (Pageboys); Arianna Capanni, Sienna Cruse, Darcy Clark, Ellie Carroll, Emma Daly, Rebecca Auld, Sophie Anderson, Sophie Kirk, Lauren Dillon and Zunaira Aimed (Fairies).