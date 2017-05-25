ICI staff mix together again

Former workers of Grangemouth’s world renowned ICI chemicals firm mixed together again for their 25 year reunion.

Ex-staff gathered in the Inchyra Hotel recently to catch up on old times and share stories from their past working lives at the famous Earls Road site.

The ICI plant in its heyday in the middle of the 20th century

The well attended event was organised by Grangemouth Heritage Trust member Maureen Burns, who worked at ICI from 1970 to 2002.

She said: “It seems like only yesterday ICI owned the large and historic chemical manufacturing site on the western edge of Grangemouth. The reunion was a great opportunity to get together with old friends.”