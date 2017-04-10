Hunt is on for Scotland’s best gardener

The organisers of Gardening Scotland - the country’s national outdoor living show and garden festival – are urging people up and down the country to get their nominations in for this year’s Gardener of the Year Award.

This is the first year the Award has been run and it is open to anyone with a passion for creating inspiring outdoor spaces, from novices to experts, young to old and amateurs to professionals. Everyone can apply – either to put themselves forward or to nominate friends, colleagues or relatives.

The Gardener of the Year Award has been launched in order to celebrate the skills and enthusiasm of gardeners up and down the country, from vegetable growers to chrysanthemum exhibitors to budding garden designers and primary school “allotmenteers”.

The winner of the award will be selected by an expert panel of judges who are looking for a gardener with infectious enthusiasm, a drive to learn and a passion for gardening. The announcement will be made at Gardening Scotland 2017, which takes place at the Royal Highland Showground, Ingliston, from June 2-4.

The lucky winner will receive, amongst other prizes, £250 of Caulders Garden Centre vouchers to spend on transforming their own outdoor space.

Martin Dare, Gardening Scotland’s organiser said: “We’d like to urge everyone to have a think about the fantastic gardeners they know and get nominating. Whether that’s their mum, grandpa, school teacher or little sister, we’d love to hear all about their skills and enthusiasm.

“To enter, all you need to do is send a written submission of no more than 250 words explaining why you or the person you are nominating should be considered for Gardening Scotland’s Gardener of the Year Award. Please also send relevant photographs and drawings. Entries should be emailed to info@gardeningscotland.com before the deadline of May 1, 2017.”

Now in its 18th year, Gardening Scotland is a celebration of gardens and everything related to the great outdoors, encompassing horticulture, gastronomy and family-friendly entertainment.