House you’ve heard of through the grapevine

This house has not only been a tonic to the family who have lived here for over 20 years, it also holds a special place in the heart of the community.

Bir Hakim in Slamannan used to be the home of the local doctor and many in the village still refer to it as just that.

But for current owners Gail and Stan Slater, this gorgeous Victorian house has been a home like no other for the past 20 years.

“It’s been a labour of love in the nicest possible way,” said Mrs Slater.

“We have spent a lot of time, effort and money on it over the years, making it the way we wanted while keeping its character and adding a modern twist.

“It’s a beautiful house. It really is one of those houses that you wish you could pick up and take with you. There are so many original features such as the fireplaces and the thick coving.

“It also means a lot to the community, with many still calling it the doctor’s house.”

Because it’s so substantial, this house offers super space and flexability.

Built around 1860 and set over two levels, the house boasts five bedrooms including the master with en-suite and two with marble fireplaces.

There’s also a stunning bay windowed living room, family-size kitchen and rear-facing family room.

The Mediterranean-style outhouse holds a vine which is almost 90 years old.

“We’ve made wine and jam,” added Gail. “In the summer it’s so warm in there so the grapes grow well.”

The mature gardens which surround the property add to its security and privacy, sitting as it does in the hamlet of Binniehill.