Hospital staff raise thousands for brain charity

Staff in Ward B32 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital raised nearly £2000 for a national brain charity by raffling hampers.

More than 50 local companies donated prizes for the fundraiser, held in memory of Elizabeth Barker from Bonnybridge, who died from a brain tumour seven years ago.

Her daughter, Irene Martin, is the senior sister in charge of the ward.

Senior staff nurse Donna Calder and colleague Denise Cassidy also collected prizes for a bingo night at Camelon Labour Club which raised £1300, while Donna’s mother Ray Riley promoted the fund-raising extravaganza in the FVRH restaurant. Donna said: “We had a ball collecting prizes and were overwhelmed by the generosity of local people and businesses.”

The National Brain Appeal raises funds for people with neurological disorders such as brain tumours, dementia, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, stroke and epilepsy.