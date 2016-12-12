Heritage to be proud of

What is it about Indian restaurants that you immediately want to order the whole menu?

We were celebrating getting a new car with some money we had left over from the loan and decided to treat Karen’s sister Lisa as we were feeling a bit flush.

A potent mix of adventure, affluence and hunger led us to choosing a large medley of food from the Christmas menu which was a little different to what we would normally order.

Only when we had our drinks, poppadoms and onions with chilli, mint and sweet chutney sauces did we take a breath and absorb the colourful surroundings.

It was formerly the Mason’s Arms pub – one I knew well in my younger days – and I was happy with how it has been transformed in a protective kind of way. The bright colours are tastefully brought together with dark wood furniture and large sphere lights which change colour lazily as you watch.

The food was prompt and we asked for it to be plonked down in the middle of the table so we could all have a little something of everything.

For starters we had turkey kebab, salmon cutlet and lamb chops. For the mains it was North Indian special chilli chicken, lamb shanks, and duck shashlik kebabs accompanied with ‘festive’ biryani rice, alo jeera potatoes, Peshwari and garlic naans and an onion rice.

The stars of this show were the soft and spicy salmon which was absolutely delicious and moreish, the lamb chops were tasty and moist, the North Indian chilli chicken is awesome mixed with some of the onion rice and biryani which had a pastiche of prawns, chicken and lamb through it. The lamb shanks are huge and covered in a thick, spicy sauce – it was a fantastic festive feast which we finished off with the oh-so-soft sticky toffee pudding.

I don’t know if it was the hot food or the festive mood that gave me the warm glow inside, but it was pretty brilliant whatever it was.

HERITAGE

14-16 North Bridge Street, Bathgate

01506 653012