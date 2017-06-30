Head to Falkirk’s Howgate to meet Minions

To celebrate the start of the school holidays, the Howgate Centre’s Kids Club has a treat in store.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Minion Mayhem will descend on the centre to celebrate the release of Despicable Me 3.

Minions will help children take part in minion games and challenges and help Kids Club members find the ten bananas hidden in shop windows.

The Howgate have also teamed up with Enjoy-a-Ball to offer a free class to children aged four to nine years every Thursday in July. The class will be held in the Community Hub from 2pm-3pm but numbers are limited so pre-booking is essential.

For more information on how to book and what else is planned this summer, visit wwwhowgateshoppingcentre.co.uk.